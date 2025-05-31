Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 5 missiles and 109 drones. 69 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of May 31, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 114 air attack aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, the attack used:

107 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones;

2 jet attack UAVs (of unspecified type) from the Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region - Russian Federation

3 Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region - Russian Federation.

The main areas of the air strike were Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Watch more: Defense forces destroyed state-of-the-art Russian jet-powered UAV with air defense system developed by DIU. VIDEO

What was destroyed?

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08.30 a.m., air defense neutralized 69 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) and 3 Kh-59/69 guided missiles in the east, south, north, and center of the country. 42 were shot down by firepower, 30 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Consequences of the attack

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 13 locations.

As reported, Russian troops fired missiles at the Nedryhaylivka community in the Sumy region, injuring a person. Censor.NET also reported that Kharkiv and Izium were attacked by drones: a person was wounded and businesses were damaged.