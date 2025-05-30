Defense forces destroyed state-of-the-art Russian jet-powered UAV with air defense system developed by DIU. VIDEO
Intelligence officers destroyed a Russian drone using a mobile air defence system equipped with R-73 missiles developed by the DIU specialists with the support of foreign partners.
This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Training for the operators of the air defense system was conducted by officers of Ukraine’s military intelligence," the statement reads.
After detecting the Russian drone, Ukraine’s security and defense forces struck the target — the advanced enemy jet-powered UAV, presumably a "DAN-M," was taken out and crashed into the Black Sea.
