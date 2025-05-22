ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9634 visitors online
News Video UAV attacks on Russia
9 657 23

Armored vehicles and electronic warfare systems deployed at temporary checkpoints in Moscow after drone attack. VIDEO

Temporary checkpoints with armored vehicles and electronic warfare systems deployed in Moscow following attack by unidentified drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of such a checkpoint near the Moscow Kremlin was published online.

Read more: Moscow is under attack by drones. Airports are closed, - Russian media

Author: 

Moscow (198) Anti-aircraft warfare (1517) atack (166) drones (2418)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 