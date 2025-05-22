9 657 23
Armored vehicles and electronic warfare systems deployed at temporary checkpoints in Moscow after drone attack. VIDEO
Temporary checkpoints with armored vehicles and electronic warfare systems deployed in Moscow following attack by unidentified drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of such a checkpoint near the Moscow Kremlin was published online.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password