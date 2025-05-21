Moscow is under attack by drones. Airports are closed, - Russian media
In Moscow, a drone attack has been reported, causing airports to temporarily suspend flights.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The mayor of the Russian capital said that the Ministry of Defence had allegedly repelled an attack by three UAVs flying towards Moscow. The wreckage was recorded falling.
At the same time, Russian media reported that Moscow's "Sheremetyevo", "Domodedovo" and "Zhukovsky" airports were temporarily suspending flights due to the restrictions imposed.
Earlier, similar restrictions were introduced at the airports of Vladimir, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Yaroslavl and Kostroma.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password