10 UAVs hit semiconductor device plant in Oryol region of Russia, - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

On the night of 21 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces, including units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, struck the Bolkhov Semiconductor Device Plant in the Oryol region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"This is one of the leading enterprises of the Russian Federation in the field of development and production of semiconductor devices and components. The main areas of activity are the production of semiconductor devices, microelectronics, power electronics, diodes and diode assemblies, microcircuits for pulse power supplies, optoelectronic switches, and servo drives.

The company supplies products to at least 19 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex related to the production of "Sukhoi" aircraft, "Iskander" and "Kinzhal" missiles, - the statement said.

The plant is under international sanctions but produces almost 3 million devices annually and employs around 700 people.

"Ten UAVs have been confirmed to have reached the target area. A fire was recorded. Detailed information on the consequences of the damage to the facility is being clarified," the General Staff added.

