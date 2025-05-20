129 combat engagements on front since start of day, most of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 129 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy has launched one missile strike and 57 airstrikes, employing one missile and 78 guided aerial bombs (GABs). In addition, Russian forces used 984 Shahed-type drones and carried out over 3,500 attacks on Ukrainian settlements and Defense Forces positions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

On the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near Stroivka and in the Vovchansk area.

Ukrainian troops stopped twenty-four assault actions of the invaders near the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske in the Lyman direction. Eight combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched an offensive near Bilohorivka, was stopped, and was unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and towards Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders ten times today near Druzhba, Petrivka and Toretsk. The defense forces steadfastly restrained the attack and repelled all enemy attacks.

The enemy continues to intensively attack Ukrainian defenders along the Pokrovsk direction. Over the course of the day, Russian forces conducted 37 offensive operations.Enemy activity was recorded near the settlements of Yablunivka, Novoolenivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka. As of now, four combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian troops have eliminated 144 Russian personnel on this direction today, and wounded another 155. They also destroyed an armored fighting vehicle, three vehicles, five motorcycles, a quad bike, 11 UAVs, and a drone control antenna.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Zelene Pole, Kostiantynopil, Bahatyry, Burlatske, Vesele and in the direction of Odradne. Fighting is still ongoing in four locations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian invaders twice advanced on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky, but were unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensives.

Kursk direction

On the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks. Russian forces carried out 13 airstrikes, using 23 (GABs), and conducted 213 artillery strikes targeting populated areas and positions of the Defense Forces, including three with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Today, special recognition goes to the soldiers of the 117th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 128th Separate Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade, and the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy’s Marine Corps, who are effectively resisting enemy forces.

