91 combat engagements recorded on front line, most intense fighting in Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m., 91 combat engagements have occurred on the front line.

Situation in the north

Throughout the day, the enemy launched artillery strikes from Russian territory targeting the areas of Serhiivske, Arkhypivka, Zaliznyi Mist, and Lohy in the Chernihiv region; and Zarychne, Dmytrivka, Bila Bereza, Riasne, Rudak, Porozok, Mykolaivka, Turia, Mariine, Myropilske, Pokrovka, and Hirky in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Stroivka.

Hostilities in the Donbas

In the Lyman direction, 16 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampilivka, and Torske. As of now, six engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched six attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka, as well as toward Predtechyne and Bila Hora. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian forces attacked nine times in the areas of Druzhba, Petrivka, and Toretsk. Three engagements are ongoing.

High enemy activity continues in the Pokrovsk direction. A total of 31 combat engagements of varying intensity have occurred today near the settlements of Yablunivka, Novoolenivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka. Four engagements are still ongoing. Berestok, Zoria, and Myrnohrad were targeted by airstrikes using guided aerial bombs (GABs).

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attempted to advance 18 times near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Zelene Pole, Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele, and toward Odradne. Six engagements are ongoing. Piddubne and Tolstoi were struck by guided aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the South

Russian forces attempted twice to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky in the Orikhiv direction but were repelled.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk direction

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy assault. As of now, eight combat engagements have been recorded. The enemy launched eight airstrikes, dropping a total of 16 GABs, and conducted 139 artillery attacks, including three using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Situation in other directions

In the Kupiansk, Siversk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not carry out active offensive actions.