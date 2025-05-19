Third assault brigade on conflict around 47th SMB: We support decision of General Staff

The Third Assault Brigade expressed support for the decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to establish a working group to clarify the circumstances made public by the commander of one of the battalions of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade "Magura'.

This is stated in the brigade's message on its telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The 3rd Separate Mechanised Brigade called for refraining from public comments and discussions of internal conflicts until the official investigation is completed. It is noted that in times of war, such actions can harm the state's defence capability and actually contradict the interests of the Ukrainian army.

"Along the entire frontline, the Defence Forces units perform complex combat missions every day. The operation in the Kursk region is one of them and it is important on the enemy's territory. In particular, thanks to these efforts, our country continues to exist. The war continues. Our enemy is the Russian occupiers. We continue to fight against them, not against ourselves," the brigade said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" Shyrshyn submitted a letter of resignation due to the "stupid tasks" of the command.

In his turn, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov, commenting on Shyrshyn's actions, noted that the statement of 47th Brigade commander Shyrshyn requires an official response from the Stavka and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should be planned only after the After action review.

Afterwards, it was reported that, by order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group had been set up to comprehensively study the circumstances outlined in the post by the unit commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade on social media.

