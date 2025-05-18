General Staff will set up working group to investigate circumstances reported by commander of 47th SMB "Magura" Shyrshyn.

By order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group was set up to comprehensively examine the circumstances outlined in the post by the unit commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade on social media.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

It is noted that orders and instructions from different levels of military command will be analysed in detail to determine the appropriateness of the decisions made in the current combat situation.

Based on the results of the inspection, appropriate decisions will be made.

Read more: Statement by commander of 47th SMB, Shyrshyn, requires official response from High Command and command. Further actions in Kursk should only be planned after after-action review - Butusov

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the commander of the 47th Brigade "Magura" Shyrshyn submitted a letter of resignation due to the "stupid tasks" of the command.

In his turn, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov, commenting on Shyrshyn's actions, noted that the statement of 47th Brigade commander Shyrshyn requires an official response from the Stavka and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should be planned only after the After action review.