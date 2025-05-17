Commander of 47th SMB, Shyrshyn, submitted report on his dismissal due to "idiotic tasks" from command

The commander of the battalion of the 47th separate mechanised brigade 'Magura', Oleksandr Shyrshyn, submitted a letter of resignation. He accused the command of "stupid tasks" and unjustified loss of life.

Shyrshyn wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I’ve never received more idiotic tasks than the ones on the current front. I’ll share the details later, but losing people for nothing and trembling before incompetent generals leads nowhere but to failure. All they’re capable of is reprimands, investigations, and disciplinary action. They can all go to hell. These ‘political’ games and assessments of the situation have nothing to do with reality or what we’re actually capable of. They’ve lost the plot. I’ve submitted the appropriate report, and I hope I’ll be relieved of my duties soon. Once that happens, I’ll be ready to share some things with my journalist friends," the battalion commander wrote.

In his post, Shyrshyn marked the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the comment "I hope your children will also be in the infantry and perform your tasks".

It should be noted that open sources indicate that the 47th Brigade has been performing combat missions in the Kursk region since October 2024. Oleksandr Shyrshyn became the battalion commander of the 47th Brigade in July 2024.

