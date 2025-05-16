Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 971,690 people (+1,100 per day), 10,825 tanks, 27,908 artillery systems, 22,546 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 971,690 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.05.25 are approximately
- personnel - about 971690 (+1100) people,
- tanks - 10825 (+13) units
- armored combat vehicles - 22546 (+32) units
- artillery systems - 27908 (+36) units,
- MLRS - 1385 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 1167 (+1) units
- aircraft - 372 (+0) units
- helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 36123 (+123),
- cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 48713 (+166) units
- special equipment - 3892 (+0)
