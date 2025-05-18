Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to maintain a military presence in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and perform assigned tasks in the Kursk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET

The goal of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The goal of our troops remains unchanged - to provide a buffer zone in the border areas with Russia to prevent a new enemy offensive campaign on the Sumy and Kharkiv directions.

The Kursk operation has been going on for more than nine months now, and its key tasks have been successfully accomplished. For the first time in the 11 years of the war, combat operations were moved to Russian territory. At the peak of the operation, the Defense Forces controlled up to 1,300 km² of enemy territory. The enemy's plans to create a so-called "security zone" in the Sumy region were thwarted. The world saw the inability of the Russian army to keep its borders "locked".

In order to deter the advance of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region and restore the lost territories, the enemy was forced to deploy its most capable units there, as well as to use operational reserves from other areas and military units in the process of formation. However, in fact, only the deployment of 12,000 DPRK troops from among the most trained special forces to Kursk allowed the two enemy armies to create an effective grouping to turn the tide in the area.

In addition, the Russians created a superiority in UAVs, and the air force carried out an unprecedented number of air strikes using guided bombs on the territory of their own region. The enemy was forced to redistribute the flight resources of tactical aviation - 60-70% of air strikes per day were redirected to the Kursk direction. Thus, the city of Sudzha was almost completely destroyed as a result of air strikes by our own army.

To counteract the numerically superior enemy, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are resorting to asymmetric actions and active defense tactics, taking into account the experience of previous operations.

Given the circumstances, the assault units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take active action in the Kursk region. It is not easy for them, but this fight is of strategic importance.

Statistics on enemy losses in the Kursk group's area of responsibility

Since August 6, 2024, the enemy has lost 63,172 servicemen in killed and wounded, including about 4,000 DPRK citizens. 968 enemy soldiers were captured.

In total, 5607 units of Russian weapons and military equipment were destroyed or damaged, including:

- 199 tanks,

- 1045 armored combat vehicles,

- 636 artillery systems,

- 17 MLRS,

- 15 air defense systems,

- 1 aircraft,

- 3 helicopters,

- 1567 operational and tactical UAVs,

- 2068 vehicles,

- 56 units of special equipment.

What is happening today

Today, the enemy continues its assault operations in order to dislodge our forces from the Kursk region and create "security zones" in the border areas of Sumy region. To do this, the aggressor is forced to transfer reserves from other areas, including airborne troops and marines, which were supposed to strengthen offensive actions on the Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Orikhiv directions.

"The Ukrainian defense forces continue to inflict significant losses in manpower, equipment and weapons on the enemy. It is important to do this on Russian territory in order to protect the Ukrainian Sumy and Kharkiv regions from the enemy's advance," the General Staff emphasized.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the commander of the 47th Brigade"Magura" Shyrshyn submitted a letter of resignation due to the "stupid tasks" of the command.

In turn, Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yurii Butusov, commenting on Shyrshyn's action, noted that the statement of 47th Brigade commander Shyrshyn requires an official response from the Stavka and the command. Further actions in the Kursk region should be planned only after the after action review.

By order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group has been set up to comprehensively study the circumstances outlined in the post by the unit commander of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade on social media.