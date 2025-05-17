145 combat engagements recorded in past day, one-third on Pokrovsk front – General Staff

Over the past day, 145 combat engagements were recorded along the frontline. Russian forces are concentrating their assaults primarily on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka directions, as well as in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday, the invaders launched one missile and 63 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used one missile and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,596 kamikaze drones and fired 5,653 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements, including 135 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Dmytrivka, Studenok, Miropilske, Chuykivka, Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region; Tymofiivka, Hatne, Kreidianka in the Kharkiv region; Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Shevchenko First, Stara Mykolaivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novoukrainka, Dachne in the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Vysoke, Hulyaypole, Novodarivka, Lukianivske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Fighting in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroyivka, and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk sector, four occupants' attacks took place over the last day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove, and near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, and towards Shyikivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions four times in the areas of Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two firefights were registered near Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 19 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and towards Diliyivka, Katerynivka, Pleshchiyivka, and Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 52 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Novosergiivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and towards Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka, and Nova Poltavka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Shevchenko, Novosilky, and in the direction of Bahatyry and Zelenyi Pole.

Situation in the South and the North

No combat engagements were registered in the Huliaypillia and Prydniprovia sectors yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Kursk sector, 13 firefights took place yesterday. The enemy carried out 20 air strikes, dropped 37 guided bombs, and fired 195 artillery rounds, including 11 from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one enemy air defense system.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 910 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized six tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 34 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 155 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 96 units of the occupiers' vehicles.

