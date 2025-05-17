ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 972,600 people (+910 per day), 10,831 tanks, 27,942 artillery systems, 22,553 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 972,600 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about 972600 (+910) people,

tanks - 10831 (+6) units

armored combat vehicles - 22553 (+7) units

artillery systems - 27942 (+34) units,

MLRS - 1386 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1167 (+0) units

airplanes - 372 (+0) units

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 36278 (+155),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 48809 (+96) units

special equipment - 3892 (+0).

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (9836) Armed Forces HQ (4359) liquidation (2687) elimination (5634)
