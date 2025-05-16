ATGM operators destroy Russian T-72 tank in Kursk region. VIDEO

Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) operators destroyed a Russian T-72 tank in Russia’s Kursk region.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video showing the successful strike by Ukrainian forces has been shared online.

"A Ukrainian anti-tank operator made the day a little brighter in Kursk — launching a missile straight into the turret of a T-72," the video caption reads.

Warning: Foul language!

