Russian motorized assault soldier flies into anti-tank ditch at full speed. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Russian assault soldier on a motorcycle attempting to jump over an anti-tank ditch.
According to Censor.NET, the attempt failed — the ditch was too wide for the maneuver. The occupier died after falling into the trench.
