ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9505 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
18 086 58

Russian motorized assault soldier flies into anti-tank ditch at full speed. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Russian assault soldier on a motorcycle attempting to jump over an anti-tank ditch.

According to Censor.NET, the attempt failed — the ditch was too wide for the maneuver. The occupier died after falling into the trench.

Watch more: Our forces record new "road of death" near Pokrovsk: dozens of Russian bodies lie scattered in field. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9822) elimination (5623) bike (20)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 