Drone operators from the "Hostri Kartuzy" group of the 2nd Separate Special Purpose Detachment "Omega" of the National Guard of Ukraine have documented a new "road of death" on the Pokrovsk direction.

The footage shows a short stretch of land, less than 300 meters, where Ukrainian units discovered dozens of dead Russian soldiers who were eliminated during failed assault attempts, Censor.NET reports.

Despite daily losses, the occupiers continue to deploy fresh forces in attempts to seize another patch of tree line or the remnants of a destroyed village. Fighting remains extremely intense, and the number of enemy casualties continues to grow.

Ukrainian forces report that Russian assault groups are suffering systematic losses in this sector. Most breakthrough attempts end in the total elimination of enemy personnel before they even reach the line of contact.

Watch more: Ex-convicts from blocking detachment of Russia’s 54th Motorized Rifle Regiment drag captured deserter on chain: "We caught f#ggot, deserter! F#cking c#cksucker!". VIDEO