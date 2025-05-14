Ex-convicts from blocking detachment of Russia’s 54th Motorized Rifle Regiment drag captured deserter on chain: "We caught f#ggot, deserter! F#cking c#cksucker!". VIDEO

A video fragment showing the "combat" activity of a blocking detachment from Russia’s 54th Motorized Rifle Regiment has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows two Russian soldiers dragging a captured fellow serviceman — a deserter — on a chain.

"There is a unit within the 54th Motorized Rifle Regiment (MRR) tasked with capturing those who flee their positions or attempt to desert. The unit is entirely made up of former convicts. The methods they use to punish violators are extremely brutal. Most of them served prison sentences for murder — and now they’re free to do as they please. Their commander is also an ex-con, with the call sign ‘Zolotoi’," the author of the post commented.

Warning: Foul language!

