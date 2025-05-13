Two occupiers forced to fight to death in punishment pit: "Whoever kills other gets to walk out… Crush him, you f#cking horse!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing two Russian servicemen fighting to the death for the chance to leave a so-called punishment pit alive.
According to Censor.NET, as a result, one of the Russians strangled the other with his bare hands.
Warning: Foul language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password