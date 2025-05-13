ENG
News Video Abuse and beatings in Russian army
Two occupiers forced to fight to death in punishment pit: "Whoever kills other gets to walk out… Crush him, you f#cking horse!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing two Russian servicemen fighting to the death for the chance to leave a so-called punishment pit alive.

According to Censor.NET, as a result, one of the Russians strangled the other with his bare hands.

Warning: Foul language!

Watch more: Russian soldier was buried up to his neck in ground by his henchmen for not following orders: "Shut your mouth! You shouldn’t have f#cked off!". VIDEO

Russian Army (9810) death (1574) mockery (37)
