Russian soldier was buried up to his neck in ground by his fellow soldiers for not following orders: "Shut your mouth! You shouldn’t have f#cked off!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing Russians buried their accomplice up to his neck in the ground in the Kursk region of Russia.
According to Censor.NET, the soldier was probably punished in this way for disobeying an order from his commander or running away.
Warning: Strong language!
