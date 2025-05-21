Drones attacked semiconductor device plant in Orel region of Russian Federation: there is damage. PHOTOS

A semiconductor device plant was damaged as a result of an attack by seal-less people in Bolkhov, Orel region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Governor Andrey Klychkov.

"According to the updated information, as a result of a massive enemy UAV attack in the city of Bolkhiv, several private houses and the building of the Bolkhiv Semiconductor Plant were damaged. Work is currently underway at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack. There are no casualties," he assures.

Footage showing the extent of the damage was posted on social media.







Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged downing of 127 Ukrainian UAVs.