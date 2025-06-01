Exclusive photo of drones used by SSU to attack Russian airfields. PHOTO
Censor.NET has exclusive photos of Ukrainian drones used by the SSU to attack Russian airfields on a large scale today.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The photo was sent to our publication by sources.
As reported, the SSU's special operation called "The Web", which resulted in the downing of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, had been in the works for over a year and a half.
SSU Operation "Web" in Russia
Today, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting an operation to destroy aviation in Russia. It was personally led by the SSU Head Vasyl Maliuk. As a result of the operation, more than 40 enemy aircraft were destroyed.
Earlier, on 1 June, Russian Telegram channels reported explosions in the Olenegorsk district of Murmansk region. Near this area is the Olenya airbase, which houses strategic bombers used for attacks on the territory of Ukraine.
