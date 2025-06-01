Special operation "Pavutyna," in which SSU hit 41 Russian strategic aircraft, was prepared for over year and half. PHOTO

The President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally supervised the operation. The plan was implemented by Vasyl Maliuk and the SSU team.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

According to our sources, this operation was extremely complex from a logistical point of view. The SSU first sent fpv drones to Russia, and then mobile wooden houses. Later, on the territory of Russia, the drones were hidden under the roofs of the houses, which were already placed on trucks. At the right time, the roofs were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit Russian bombers.

We have unique photos that show how the drones were prepared for an attack on military airfields.

Sources in the SSU emphasise that the people who took part in this historic special operation have been in Ukraine for a long time. Therefore, if Putin's regime detains someone for show, it will be another production for the domestic audience.

Earlier it was reported that the SSU was massively attacking Russian airfields. More than 40 aircraft, including strategic bombers, are known to have been hit.