SSU is launching massive attacks on Russian airfields. More than 40 aircraft have been shot down, including strategic bombers, according to sources. VIDEO

Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia. This is the result of a special SSUoperation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to SSU sources.

As noted, right now the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bombers in the rear of the Russian Federation. SSU drones are targeting aircraft that bomb Ukrainian cities every night. So far, more than 40 aircraft have been hit, including A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3.

"For example, one video shows the Belaya airfield on fire and the voice of the head of the SSU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk, commenting on the 'cotton'. According to our sources, this unique special operation was called "The Web". The enemy aviation has been preliminarily damaged by more than $2 billion. We are waiting for the details. And we hope that the number of hit aircraft will grow!" the source said.

