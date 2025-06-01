Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 988,560 people (+1,230 per day), 10,872 tanks, 28,527 artillery systems, 22,656 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 988,560 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 1.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 988560 (+1230) people,

tanks - 10872 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles - 22656 (+4) units

artillery systems - 28527 (+52) units,

MLRS - 1401 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1173 (+0) units

airplanes - 372 (+0) units

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

operational and tactical UAVs - 38366 (+151),

cruise missiles - 3268 (+3),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 50325 (+127) units

special equipment - 3903 (+1)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.