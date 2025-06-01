Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 988,560 people (+1,230 per day), 10,872 tanks, 28,527 artillery systems, 22,656 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 988,560 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 1.06.25 are approximately
personnel - about 988560 (+1230) people,
tanks - 10872 (+5) units
armored combat vehicles - 22656 (+4) units
artillery systems - 28527 (+52) units,
MLRS - 1401 (+1) units,
air defense systems - 1173 (+0) units
airplanes - 372 (+0) units
helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
operational and tactical UAVs - 38366 (+151),
cruise missiles - 3268 (+3),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 50325 (+127) units
special equipment - 3903 (+1)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.
