Defence forces destroyed Russian motorcycle and shelters and detected and hit enemy infantry in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Phoenix Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Unit of the Revenge Brigade destroyed a Russian motorcycle and a hideout in the Donetsk region, as well as detected and engaged enemy infantry.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
