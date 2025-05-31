Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 987,330 people (+1,250 per day), 10,867 tanks, 28,475 artillery systems, and 22,652 armoured combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 987,330 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 31.05.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 987330 (+1250) people,

tanks - 10867 (+2) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22652 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 28475 (+54) units,

MLRS - 1400 (+2) units,

air defence systems - 1173 (+1) units,

aircraft - 372 (+0) units,

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical UAVs - 38215 (+145),

cruise missiles - 3265 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 50198 (+109) units,

special equipment - 3902 (+0)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.