Russian army major and first deputy mayor Zaur Gurtsiyev, who took part in the war against Ukraine, has been killed in Stavropol, Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

He was in charge of air attacks in Mariupol.

On the night of May 29, a grenade exploded near a multi-story building.

Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said that all versions are being considered, including Ukraine's involvement.

In Stavropol, the racist was engaged in "prevention of terrorism and extremism."

Gurtsiev was also awarded the Order for the Occupation of Mariupol and Avdiivka; the Order of Merit for the Fatherland Medal, II class with swords, the Order of Merit for the Fatherland Medal, I class with swords, the Zhukov Medal, and the Suvorov Medal.

Watch more: Russian invader started jumping chaotically in air when he saw drone of Ukrainian marines. VIDEO