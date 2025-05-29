Russian invader started jumping chaotically in air when he saw drone of Ukrainian marines. VIDEO

Pilots of the 36th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi eliminated Russian infantrymen in Donetsk region.

The video of the combat work was published on the telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy, Censor.NET reports.

In one of the episodes, an enemy soldier jumps abruptly when he sees our kamikaze drone, but it didn't help him survive.

Watch more: 3rd SAB fighters take out Russian soldiers hiding in forests and tree lines in Kharkiv region. VIDEO