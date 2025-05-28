1 456 2
3rd SAB fighters take out Russian soldiers hiding in forests and tree lines in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) continue to effectively clear the Kharkiv direction of Russian forces. The enemy tried to conceal themselves among trees in forests and tree lines, but UAVs with combat payloads detected and precisely took out the occupiers’ positions.
According to soldiers from the "Insane Group" unit of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, some Russians attempted to flee, while others tried to evacuate the wounded. In the end, all were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.
