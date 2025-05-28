ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7619 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 456 2

3rd SAB fighters take out Russian soldiers hiding in forests and tree lines in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) continue to effectively clear the Kharkiv direction of Russian forces. The enemy tried to conceal themselves among trees in forests and tree lines, but UAVs with combat payloads detected and precisely took out the occupiers’ positions.

According to soldiers from the "Insane Group" unit of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, some Russians attempted to flee, while others tried to evacuate the wounded. In the end, all were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Our paratroopers destroyed 2 guns, ammo depot, and mortar of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) liquidation (2453) 3rd SAB (312)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 