Our paratroopers destroyed 2 guns, ammo depot, and mortar of Russian invaders. VIDEO
Fighters of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Zhytomyr-based Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two artillery guns, an ammunition depot, and a mortar belonging to Russian forces.
A new video of the Ukrainian paratroopers in action is already circulating online, Censor.NET reports.
