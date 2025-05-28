ENG
Our paratroopers destroyed 2 guns, ammo depot, and mortar of Russian invaders. VIDEO

Fighters of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Zhytomyr-based Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two artillery guns, an ammunition depot, and a mortar belonging to Russian forces.

A new video of the Ukrainian paratroopers in action is already circulating online, Censor.NET reports.

