ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9144 visitors online
News Video Order in Russian army
13 906 119

Russian soldier beats, mocks, and urinates on fellow refuseniks: "Open your mouth, b#tch! Like it?! Drink, bitch!". VIDEO 18+

A video has surfaced online showing a Russian soldier conducting a brutal "disciplinary session" with two fellow refuseniks—soldiers who reportedly refused to follow orders.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows two refuseniks tied to a tree. They are being brutally beaten and urinated on.

Warning: Foul language!

Watch more: Two occupiers who ran out of forest strip are hit by cluster munitions. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) mockery (30)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 