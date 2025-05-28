Two occupiers who ran out of forest strip are hit by cluster munitions. VIDEO

Two occupiers who ran out of the forest belt came under fire of Ukrainian artillerymen.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows that the Russians, for unknown reasons, begin to flee their position quickly. A moment later, they are caught in the epicentre of a cluster munition strike.

"Two Russian servicemen decided to 'heroically' run out of the landing. However, they did not take into account one nuance - a drone was already circling over them and adjusting fire. The Ukrainian artillery did not keep them waiting - an accurate cluster munition strike instantly interrupted the occupiers' run," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

