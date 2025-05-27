ENG
News Video Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Russian positions
9 423 14

Cassette ammunition covers location of Russian troops and military equipment. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery successfully attacked the location of the Russian military with cluster munitions.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing two attacks with this type of charge was posted online.

"Attacks with cluster munitions on the location of Russian manpower and equipment in the deep rear," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Russian Army (9233) elimination (5187) artillery (246) cluster munitions (55)
