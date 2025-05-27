Cassette ammunition covers location of Russian troops and military equipment. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery successfully attacked the location of the Russian military with cluster munitions.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing two attacks with this type of charge was posted online.
"Attacks with cluster munitions on the location of Russian manpower and equipment in the deep rear," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password