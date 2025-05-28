15 053 137
Russian soldier beats, mocks, and urinates on fellow refuseniks: "Open your mouth, b#tch! Like it?! Drink, bitch!". VIDEO 18+
A video has surfaced online showing a Russian soldier conducting a brutal "disciplinary session" with two fellow refuseniks—soldiers who reportedly refused to follow orders.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows two refuseniks tied to a tree. They are being brutally beaten and urinated on.
Warning: Foul language!
