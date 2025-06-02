Ukraine and Russia agree on new "1,000-for-1,000" POW swap and repatriation of bodies – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that, following negotiations in Turkey, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on a new large-scale prisoner exchange and the repatriation of bodies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"There will be an exchange of our soldiers for theirs — 1,000 for 1,000. There may also be an additional 200-for-200 exchange. Ukraine raised this issue (during the talks in Istanbul - ed.), and we will exchange specific lists with the Russians this week," the President said.

Zelenskyy also stated that the sides agreed to repatriate 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers.

"The Russians said they are ready to return the bodies of our fallen soldiers — six thousand. Our side agreed to hand over six thousand Russian bodies. But this must be approached with extreme caution. I’ve already spoken to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov about it. Everything must be verified very carefully. And we absolutely must bring our people home."We’ve already had one case when they (Russians - ed.) handed over bodies — and included some of their own dead soldiers," the President concluded.