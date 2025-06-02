ENG
News NATO Summit in The Hague
Ukraine invited to NATO summit in The Hague – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on the NATO summit

Ukraine has been invited to attend the NATO summit scheduled for June 24–25 in The Hague.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press briefing with journalists on June 2, according to Censor.NET.

"We had a meeting with the NATO Secretary General. We’ve been invited to the NATO summit. I believe this is important," the Head of State said.

Zelensky added that Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Sybiha will be speaking with his counterparts about the infrastructure and potential outcomes of the summit.

As a reminder, on June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

