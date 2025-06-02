Ukrainian neutrality, recognition of Crimea, lifting all sanctions – Russia publishes "peace memorandum". DOCUMENT

The Russian side has published a so-called "peace memorandum" that was presented to Ukraine during negotiations held in Istanbul on June 2. The document includes provisions such as Ukrainian neutrality and international recognition of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to Censor.NET, the document was published by a number of Russian media outlets.

Key provisions of the Russian "memorandum":

The proposal outlines two ceasefire options:

The first option calls for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. The second option (a package proposal) includes clauses on prohibiting the redeployment of troops, halting mobilization, and suspending the supply of foreign military aid to Kyiv, as well as initiating demobilization.

The document also stipulates "Ukrainian neutrality and its renunciation of NATO membership."

It further includes a clause banning the military presence or activity of foreign states in Ukraine (referring to peacekeepers – ed.).

Other Kremlin demands toward Ukraine include:

Ukraine’s non-nuclear status and the establishment of a cap on the size of its Armed Forces;

Lifting all economic sanctions imposed by Ukraine against Russia, and refraining from introducing new ones;

International legal recognition of Crimea and the four occupied regions as part of Russia;

Mutual waiver of any claims related to "damages caused by hostilities";

Guaranteeing the rights and freedoms of the Russian-speaking population, lifting restrictions on the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), and banning the "glorification of Nazism";

Holding elections in Ukraine, followed by the signing of a peace treaty;

Prohibition on hosting or deploying nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory, among other points.

