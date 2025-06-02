Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry: US absence at Istanbul talks is Russia’s demand
The Russian side insisted that the United States not attend the talks in Istanbul.
According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi.
"At the first meeting in Istanbul in May, the Russians insisted that the Americans were not present in the room. It is not clear to us why this is critical for them. In our opinion, the Americans should be. What they are hiding is a question for them," he said.
According to Tykhyi, the second meeting had the same demand.
"It was the same at this meeting, it was a Russian demand that there be no American side. That is why the Turkish host is present," the Foreign Ministry spokesman added.
