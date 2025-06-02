Zelenskyy on helping Ukraine: Ask intelligence what Russia is planning in Belarus this summer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to strengthen Ukraine.

He said this during the Vilnius summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic countries, Censor.NET reports.

He emphasized that together with the United States, Europe and their weapons, Ukraine will be able to stop Russian aggression.

Read more: Belarus receives batch of Mi-35M helicopters from Russia

"Ask the intelligence what Russia is planning in Belarus this summer. If they are preparing attacks from there, we need more forces together. Now it means strengthening Ukraine to stop the war and prevent it from spreading," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The weaker Russia is, the easier it will be to conduct diplomacy with it, the president believes.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russia was "preparing something" in Belarus this summer and would hide behind military exercises.