Belarus receives batch of Mi-35M helicopters from Russia

A new batch of Mi-35M transport and combat helicopters has arrived in Belarus from Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty.

According to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, the Mi-35M is a modernized version of the Mi-24 attack helicopter. This model is reportedly capable of performing "a wide range of tasks: engaging enemy personnel and equipment, providing fire support, conducting airdrops, evacuating the wounded, reconnaissance, and transporting cargo."

Chief of the Belarusian General Staff, Siarhei Frolau, stated that the helicopters arrived at the 50th Mixed Air Base (Machulishchy, Minsk District) and will "soon be placed on combat duty."

As a reminder, on May 27, the Belarusian Defense Ministry also reported the arrival of the first batch of Su-30SM2 fighter jets from Russia.