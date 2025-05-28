ENG
Belarus to move main maneuvers of "Zapad-2025" drills away from western borders – Defense Ministry

Belarus-Russia military drills: maneuvers to be moved inland

Belarus will relocate the main maneuvers of the joint "Zapad-2025" military drills with Russia further inland, away from its western borders.

This was announced by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin, according to Censor.NET.

"We have decided to scale down the parameters of the ‘Zapad-2025’ drills and move its main maneuvers deeper into the territory of the Republic of Belarus, away from the western borders," he said.

He emphasized that the drill is not aimed at any particular party.

"The relocation of its main maneuvers deeper into the territory of the Republic of Belarus, away from the western borders, demonstrates a readiness for dialogue and a commitment to de-escalation in the region," the Ministry of Defense stated.

