Belarus receives Su-30SM2 fighters from Russia

The Army of Belarus has received Russian Su-30SM2 aircraft - they were delivered to one of the airfields of the Air Force of Belarus.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Belarus, the batch of planes arrived in accordance with the plan for the development of the Armed Forces of Belarus and military-technical development with the Russian Federation. Their exact number was not disclosed.

The commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus, Andrei Lukyanovich, announced the phased modernization and renewal of the fleet of weapons, military and special equipment:

"Today, the newest, highly maneuverable, multi-purpose Su-30SM2 fighters have arrived... The characteristics have been significantly improved by integrating modern aviation weapons and modernizing the onboard radar station. Protection against interference and electronic warfare has been improved."

The Defense Ministry says Belarusian pilots have been retrained at a training center in Russia for this type of aircraft. In the near future, it plans to accept the aircraft and conduct technical studies. According to the ministry, next week these aircraft will be able to perform the "main task" of combat duty in air defense.

This year, Belarus will receive another batch of Su-30SM2 aircraft. In addition, Lukyanovich said, Mi-35M helicopters will arrive in the country this week.