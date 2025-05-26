Belarus did not receive nuclear weapons from Russia. The aggressor country has only supplied the carriers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Belarus does not have nuclear weapons. There are carriers. This is true. There are aircrafts, there is the Iskander OTKR. But Belarus does not have nuclear weapons. This is a fact," Ivashchenko said.

He added that Belarusians are arranging storage sites, preparing and building.

"Lukashenko says that by the end of the year they will have 'Oreshnik'. But this looks like wishful thinking. As of today, there is nothing of the kind, and it is unlikely that it will appear," said the head of the FIS.

