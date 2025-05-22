Russia is introducing nuclear aerial missile for MiGs and Su, - US intelligence

Russia is deploying a new tactical nuclear-capable guided missile, which is being installed on MiG-31 and Su-30SM, Su-35S and Su-57 fighters.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency and The War Zone.

According to the report, Moscow is expanding its nuclear forces, in particular by creating new systems, including "air-to-air" nuclear missiles, and modernising facilities in Belarus for the storage of tactical nuclear weapons and training of local personnel.

Read more: Trump administration privately assured Europe that US will not deprive it of "nuclear umbrella" - NYT

US intelligence believes that this is a modified version of the R-37M long-range missile, codenamed "Izdeliye 610M". This 510kg solid-fuel missile was developed in 2011, and the first deliveries to the Russian Air Force began in 2018.

The missile is capable of hitting air targets at a distance of up to 200 km, including large and low-manoeuvrability targets in favourable conditions. However, there is no official confirmation that the R-37M is equipped with a nuclear warhead.

The report emphasises that Russia retains approximately 1,550 strategic and up to 2,000 non-strategic warheads. However, according to analysts, the use of nuclear weapons in the current conflict is unlikely - unless the Russian leadership considers the threat to its regime to be existential.

Read more: US offers Iran to hand over uranium reserves to Russia in talks - Guardian