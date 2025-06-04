Putin on possible meeting with Zelenskyy: "Who would even negotiate with terrorists?"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has effectively rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s proposal to hold direct high-level negotiations before a ceasefire is established.

According to Censor.NET, his remarks were quoted by Russian media.

The dictator complained that Ukraine and its allies are seeking "a strategic defeat of the Russian Federation on the battlefield."

"Today, amid heavy losses and retreats along the entire line of contact, the Kyiv leadership is trying to intimidate Russia by organizing terrorist attacks. And at the same time, they are asking to suspend hostilities for 30 or even 60 days, asking for a high-level meeting. What is there to talk about? Who negotiates with those who rely on terror — with terrorists?" the Kremlin leader said, commenting on recent railway incidents in Kursk and Bryansk regions.

"The fears that the illegitimate regime in Kyiv is transforming into a terrorist organization are confirmed by strikes on civilians. Ukraine is not interested in peace — for the Kyiv regime, holding onto power matters more than people," the dictator claimed, accusing Ukraine of "undermining peace negotiations."

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine is proposing a ceasefire with Russia ahead of a leaders’ summit focused on achieving peace.

