Zelenskyy: Further talks in Istanbul only possible without Russian ultimatums. DOCUMENT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that a third round of negotiations with the Russian side in Istanbul can only take place if there is no ultimatum-based pressure.

He made the statement during a briefing on June 4, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"These points are an ultimatum, not a proposal for de-escalation," the President said. According to him, the current version of the document proposed by Moscow does not appear to be aimed at ending the war.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the issue lies not only in the wording of individual clauses, but in the overall ultimatum tone of the document. "Nothing will come out of an ultimatum-based approach," he added.

The President also suggested that the publication of the demands may have been intended for a domestic Russian audience, aiming to project the image of a tough stance by the Kremlin.

