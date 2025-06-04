Zelenskyy: US Senate ready for new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the United States Senate is prepared to support new sanctions against Russia.

He made the statement during a briefing, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

According to the President, this position was publicly expressed not only by senators but also by members of the House of Representatives, including Speaker Mike Johnson.

"As for sanctions, we understand that the Senate is ready. We heard public statements yesterday not only from senators but also from members of Congress — including Speaker Mike Johnson," Zelenskyy said.

The President clarified that he had not had direct contact with Johnson but welcomed his stance. At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of securing support for new sanctions from Donald Trump as well.

