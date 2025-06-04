Ukraine proposes ceasefire with Russia ahead of leaders’ meeting – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is proposing a ceasefire with Russia ahead of a future summit of world leaders focused on achieving peace.

He made the statement during a press briefing on June 4, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russian delegation said that any decision on ending hostilities must be made at the level of state leaders rather than by delegates. In response, Kyiv has proposed a temporary ceasefire in the lead-up to such a meeting.

"We are proposing and I think our partners could support this for the 'Russians' to cease fire before the leaders’ meeting," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine is ready to hold the meeting immediately and has suggested any day starting Monday, in one of the proposed locations: Istanbul, the Vatican, or Switzerland.

