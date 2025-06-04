Zelenskyy on Remembrance Day for children killed as result of Russian aggression: World must not forgive this terrible pain. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for bringing Russia to justice on the Remembrance Day for children who died as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia killed these children with its war. Boys and girls whose lives were cut short because of Russian strikes and shelling, because of hostilities that Ukraine did not want for a single second, but has been defending itself against for years.



It is on 4 June that we honour the memory of all such children. Today, we do not know the exact number of those killed because we do not have access to the temporarily occupied territories. It is yet to be established how many adults and children killed by Russia are buried in mass graves near Mariupol and other cities and villages destroyed by the Russians," the statement said.

The President stressed that the world should not forget and forgive Russia for this terrible pain and aggression.

"In memory of every child killed, in memory of every human life destroyed, there must be real solidarity of the world - everyone in Europe, everyone in America, everyone in other parts of the world - so that Russia is held accountable for what it has done and is forced to return the stolen peace to Ukraine and Ukrainians," he concluded.

